Danh sách người chiến thắng đầy đủ nhất của giải Oscar 2023

Thế giới 13/03/2023 12:14

Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95 đang diễn ra ngay bây giờ tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Los Angeles và Jimmy Kimmel là người dẫn chương trình.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” dẫn đầu với 11 đề cử, với “All Quiet on the Western Front” và “The Banshees of Inisherin” theo sau với 9 đề cử mỗi phim. Sự kiện này sẽ có sự góp mặt của những người thuyết trình như Deepika Padukone, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Riz Ahmed.

Danh sách người chiến thắng đầy đủ nhất của giải Oscar 2023 - Ảnh 1

Lần này là một năm đặc biệt đối với Ấn Độ khi nước này đang cạnh tranh ba danh hiệu tại các giải thưởng nổi tiếng nhất trên thế giới. Bài hát của RRR Naatu Naatu đang cạnh tranh cho Bài hát hay nhất, All That Breathes đang cạnh tranh cho giải Phim tài liệu hay nhất và The Elephant Whisperers đang cạnh tranh ở hạng mục Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất.

Đây là danh sách đầy đủ những người được đề cử và đoạt giải Oscar, cập nhật trực tiếp:

Danh sách người chiến thắng đầy đủ nhất của giải Oscar 2023 - Ảnh 2

Phim hay nhất

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Winner

The Banshees of Inisherin - Could Win

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) - Winner

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - Could Win - WINNER

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Danh sách người chiến thắng đầy đủ nhất của giải Oscar 2023 - Ảnh 3

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) - WINNER

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - WINNER

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - WINNER

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất

Danh sách người chiến thắng đầy đủ nhất của giải Oscar 2023 - Ảnh 4

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Written by Rian Johnson

“Living,” Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking,” Screenplay by Sarah Polley - WINNER

Bản gốc hay nhất

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - WINNER

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Written by Martin McDonagh

“The Fabelmans,” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár,” Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness,” Written by Ruben Östlund

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend - WINNER

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Darius Khondji

“Elvis,” Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light,” Roger Deakins

“Tár,” Florian Hoffmeister

Phim truyện tài liệu hay nhất

“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris - WINNER

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love,” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters,” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất

“The Elephant Whisperers,” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - WINNER

“Haulout,” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect,” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate,” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Paul Rogers - WINNER

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis,” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Tár,” Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick,” Eddie Hamilton

Phim truyện quốc tế hay nhất

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany) - WINNER

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Bài hát gốc hay nhất

Danh sách người chiến thắng đầy đủ nhất của giải Oscar 2023 - Ảnh 5

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose - WINNER

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất

“Babylon,” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis,” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper - WINNER

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

“The Fabelmans,” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett - WINNER

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“The Batman,” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Phim truyện hoạt hình hay nhất

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley - WINNER

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast,” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red,” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Phim ngắn hoạt hình hay nhất

“My Year of Dicks,” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud - WINNER

“The Flying Sailor,” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants,” João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Costume Design

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter - WINNER

“Elvis,” Catherine Martin

“Babylon,” Mary Zophres

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Jenny Beavan

Phim ngắn hành động trực tiếp hay nhất

“The Red Suitcase,” Cyrus Neshvad

“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White - WINNER

“Ivalu,” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille,” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride,” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

Trang điểm và làm tóc xuất sắc nhất

“The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley - WINNER

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman,” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis,” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Bản nhạc gốc hay nhất

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux - WINNER

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams

Âm thanh hay nhất

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte -

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman,” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis,” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor - WINNER

Theo Times of India

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Độc lạ với 'Máy hôn môi' gây sốt tại Trung Quốc chấm dứt nổi nhớ của các cặp đôi yêu xa với cảm giá thực gần 99%

Mối quan hệ đường dài có thể khó khăn với các cặp tình nhân đang yêu xa. Các cặp đôi ở xa nhau luôn tìm cách kết nối với nhau ở mức độ sâu sắc hơn.

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Từ khóa:   phim hoạt hình đoạt giải oscar giải oscar 2023 lễ trao giải oscar

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