Bài viết về Ngày của Cha ý nghĩa bằng tiếng Anh

Father’s Day is this weekend and it is a lovely time to reflect on those men who guided us, shaped us and loved us to the core. It is also a special time to celebrate the dads of our own kids. Plus in many cases a time to honour how different the role of the modern day dad is to previous generations.

The role of ‘dad’ and the expectation of fathers has changed so so much. This is highlighted for me in conversations with my friends who are now fathers and who talk about how different they are with their kids than their fathers were with them. More is expected of dads and in the case of my friends, 100% of them have welcomed this.

It is much more than fathers changing nappies, dads do and are expected to do, all the things moms have done for years. Things have graduated to a state whereby dads don’t think twice about packing lunches, reading stories, baking, bathing and having all the pep talks under the sun.

On top of this is something incredibly important, now there is much more freedom for men to be the kind of dads that they want to be. They can be involved and wipe baby butts and it isn’t frowned upon as not being a manly role. They can be covered in glitter and nail polish if that is the wishes of their kids. In my experience there are as many exhausted fathers covered in splashes of yoghurt dealing with tantrums in the zoo, parks and playgrounds of Ireland as there are moms! It is wonderful.

Joan’s father, my hubby, is one of those men. He was keen to have children before I was to be honest and he has been the most remarkable, loving, patient person in Joan’s life since the moment she arrived. He might have panicked a bit changing that first (extremely tiny) nappy in the Rotunda but he dealt with thousands of them afterwards like a pro. He has been her strength, her joy and her biggest fan throughout her life. She adores him and she is his world.

Throughout the years of watching my husband grow as a father I often talk about my own dad. What he was like in raising us and there are definite similarities, all good ones!

And even before we became parents I would tell my friends about what dad was like and they would always exclaim: “Wow, but he was the exception.”

As he had changed our nappies (diapers in Canada), he had made many of our dinners, he did our homework with us and put us to bed. Even when the time came, he was the one who talked to me about when I got my period.

He was involved with everything and I know he took great pride in this, because my sister and I were his world. It is hard for me to express what an incredible father he was.

But one story to give insight was my father had organised a grade 8 graduation party for myself, my twin and 8 of our best friends (boys and girls) who been in the same class together since we were 4 years old.

He cleared out the top part of our garage and turned it into a mini restaurant with tables, lovely settings and menus.

He and my mom served us all our three course meal like waiters. He put so much thought and effort into it and it made for one of the most special nights of my childhood and our friends remembered it, and him, fondly for years to come.

So Happy Father’s Day to all those remarkable men who are raising their kids with kindness, humour, patience and so much love.

Bài viết về Cha nhân Ngày của Cha số 2

My father is like a friend to me. He loves me at all times. He teaches me all the values and morals I must live by. And he himself lives by all the values. He believes in practicing what he preaches. So I find my father very honest. And he never finds it difficult to be that way.

My father is kind and generous. If anyone approaches him with a genuine need he helps them to whatever extent he can. And he never grudges any help he offers. My father is time conscious and punctual. He is strict with me because he wants me to be disciplined. Being disciplined is tough, but I know it is for my good. And so I always try my best to follow what my father tells me to do. Whenever I am in a difficulty my father helps me out with love and affection. Happy Father's Day!

Viết về ngày của Cha Bằng tiếng Anh số 3



Chúc mừng ngày của Cha bằng tiếng Anh

My father is my role model. He is the person who I wish to become like. My father has all the qualities that I find are the ideal qualities in a person. He is honest, and he is also courageous to be that way. He always seeks the truth and abides by it. He will do all he can for this. He is helpful to people who may need his help. But he is never proud of all his good qualities. That is how I wish to be. And so I see him as my role model at all times.

Viết về Ngày của Cha ý nghĩa bằng tiếng Anh số 4

My father is my teacher and my friend. He teaches me to do many interesting things. He loves to make pottery and I enjoy learning to make pottery from him.

My father also enjoys gardening. I too find it very interesting to help him in the many little tasks so we can have a beautiful garden. He takes care of the garden with a great deal of attention. My father enjoys learning new things and always shares it with me. It is interesting to learn when my father teaches me. He teaches me with love and patience.

My father is kind and helpful. He is happy when he can help the poor to bring a smile on their faces. My father is hard working and a perfectionist. I always try to obey what he tells me to do. When he scolds me for the mistakes I do I know it is for my good, and I try to correct myself. I want to be like my father and be successful in achieving my goals. My father loves me. He encourages me to do my best. He wants me to develop good values and morals and be a good human being.

Happy Father's Day!

Viết về Bố bằng tiếng Anh số 5

My father is very special to me. He is the one person who loves me at all times. Even when he scolds me I know it is in my best interest that he does that. So I do not grudge his scolding. I always sincerely try to follow what my father tells me to do. When I obey my father I am happy and meet with a great deal of success.

I love my father and am very grateful to him for all that he does for me. When I fall sick it is my father who helps me get well. He takes care of me with so much love and affection, and so I get well soon.

I cannot repay all that my father does for me. But I can make my father happy by following what he tells me to do and becoming the person he wants me to become. This will mean so much to me.

My father wants me to develop good qualities and high morals. He is particular on my being honest. He always insists that I should be courteous and humble. My father says: “Pride goes before a fall.” And he cautions me against having pride.

Showing respect for elders is a quality my father says will always stand one in good stead. He tells me to respect my elders both at home and at school, and I always try to obey him. My teachers commend me for this, and I owe it all to my father.

My father is a cheerful and jovial person. He likes to make the people around him happy. So he has a number of good friends, and they all love and respect him. My father is a generous and kind person. He helps people in our neighbourhood. When anyone in our locality has a problem they seek his counsel.

My father also teaches the poor children in a slum nearby. The children love him and are delighted to be with him and learn from him. My father is my role model and I want to be like him.

Bài viết về Cha bằng tiếng Anh số 6



Miêu tả về bố bằng tiếng Anh hay nhất

My father stands tall among men. He lives by great principles and I am proud of him. He is very honest and courageous. He will not grudge any trouble he may have to undergo to be on the side of truth.

My father is my ideal. He is a hard working person. He always completes his work on time. He believes that the busiest man has the greatest leisure. He proves it in his own life. Though he is a very busy person, he makes sure to take time out to take us on outings to interesting places. He loves to write, and he pens travelogues and poems. When we go on an excursion or a holiday he enjoys writing about the different places that we visit. His travel writing makes pleasurable reading.

My father also loves reading. He is a voracious reader, and has an enviable collection of books in his library. He is particular about keeping the books neat and tidy. His books look like new. He is strict with me and lets me read his books only if I can keep them neat and clean. My father is disciplined. He sticks to his schedule and is always punctual. He insists that I should be on time. He is very strict about this and so I try my best to be punctual.

My father is good natured and very friendly. He is peaceable. He does not like to quarrel with anyone. He not only likes to stay happy, he also makes people around him happy. He is helpful to anyone who may need his help. If he is unable to help, he is courteous to say so. He is always polite. He believes in the power of words, and makes sure his words do not hurt anyone.

My father likes to play different sports. He also encourages his friends to play any sport of their choice to stay fit and healthy. He wakes up early in the morning and does not stay up late at night. Early to bed and early to rise is a maxim he follows for good health. He uses the early morning hours to practice meditation and brisk exercise. My father wants me to be a good human being with high morals. I love my father. I want to make my father proud of me, and I am willing to work hard for this. Happy Father's Day!

Gửi thông điệp yêu thương qua những bài viết về Ngày của Cha ý nghĩa bằng tiếng Anh, thể hiện sự cảm kích và nói lời yêu thương, cảm ơn chân thành tới người đàn ông có ảnh hưởng nhất tới cuộc sống của bạn trong ngày Ngày của Cha 2019.