Những lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh ý nghĩa nhất

Tâm sự gia đình 02/01/2018 09:42

Nhân dịp đầu năm mới người ta hay gửi lời chúc mừng năm mới hạnh phúc đến gia đình, bạn bè, người thân, đối tác, sếp,... Nếu đang tìm những lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh ý nghĩa thì đừng bỏ qua bài viết này nhé.

Nếu bạn là người có nhiều bạn bè quốc tế, việc giới thiệu đến những bạn bè về Tết cổ truyền là điều nên làm. Nhưng phải làm sao để các bạn bè quốc tế có thể biết và hiểu được về Tết cổ truyền của dân tộc là điều khá khó khăn. Những lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh ý nghĩa sẽ là một giải pháp tuyệt vời. Tiếng anh là tiếng thông dụng nhất trên quốc tế, hầu hết mọi người đều có thể hiểu được và cũng mang một nét văn hóa quốc tế.

Những lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh ý nghĩa

Lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh hay và ý nghĩa
Lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh hay và ý nghĩa. Ảnh: Internet

Dưới đây là những lời chúc tết bằng tiếng anh ý nghĩa, bạn hãy cùng tham khảo nhé:

1. The start of every year takes you a step closer to the attainment of your dreams. Hope this year is the breakthrough one and your dreams finally turn into reality.

2. Dear friend, on this joyous occasion of New Year, cherish our memories and feel the warmth of my wishes. Happy New Year!

3. If the previous year hasn’t given you something to be happy and proud of, don’t fret. If the 31st of December signifies the end of a year, the 1st of January signifies the beginning. You have life; you have hope, go out there and accomplish all that you want.

4. To put an end to something old, we have to start a thing new, wishing you with a joy-filled heart though the words here are few. A very happy new year!

5. May you be blessed enough to spend this new year with your parents, friends, loved ones. Be grateful and you will have only good things come your way. Happy New Year 2018!

6. Expand your friend circles this New Year, meet new people, communicate and make new friends. It’s all about rejoicing and welcoming the New Year in grandeur.

7. On the off chance that you can’t fly then run, on the off chance that you can’t run then walk, on the off chance that you can’t walk then slither, yet whatever you do you need to guarantee that you are pushing ahead. That is the manner by which you going to have a fruitful New Year.

Những câu chúc mừng năm mới bằng tiếng Anh hay và ý nghĩa
Những câu chúc mừng năm mới bằng tiếng Anh hay và ý nghĩa. Ảnh: Internet

8. A fantasy noted down with a date turns into an objective. An objective partitioned into ascertained strides turns into an arrangement. An arrangement bolstered by activities makes your fantasies work out as expected. So this New Year, take your fantasies travel the distance to their goal and make them a reality.

9.

In soft glistening night of stars,

hope all your aspirations come true.

May every star present in the sky,

Bring love and mirth to you.

Happy New Year 2018!

10. This new year, view the world with a positive outlook, speak your heart out with confidence, listen to others as well as your inner voice and you will be on the correct road in the correct direction.

11. Hope you scatter joy and happiness wherever you go all 365 days of the upcoming year and get the same in return. Happy New Year to you!

12. Every New Year gives you the perfect chance to start something new and fresh. So do your bit this year and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy New Year 2018!

13. To my awesome friend; thank you for fun, and sometimes embarrassing memories we share. Let's keep that tradition going in the upcoming year.

14. Life is not about possession; it is about appreciation new hopes and aspirations Happy New Year.

Lời chúc năm mới bằng tiếng Anh cho người yêu
Lời chúc năm mới bằng tiếng Anh cho người yêu. Ảnh: Internet

15. Here's wishing your new year is your best ever. Happy New Year!

16. May your New Year’s Eve ring with laughter and cheer! Marking the start of a blessed New Year!

17.

The New Year lies ahead

With books to be read,

And adventures to be led.

May you find fulfillment and joy

All year long!

18. Friend, neighbor, confidante: you have improved my life so much that, as we enter a new year, I wish for you all the love you have shown me. Happy New Year.

19. Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Hope you enjoy the New Year in store. Have a joyous New Year, my dear friend!

20. A new year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

Những câu chúc Tết nguyên đán bằng tiếng Anh
Những câu chúc Tết nguyên đán bằng tiếng Anh. Ảnh: Internet

Hy vọng những lời chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh ở trên sẽ có ích cho các bạn sử dụng để diễn tả cảm xúc và tình cảm của mình với gia đình, bạn bè, người thân, chúc Tết sếp bằng tiếng Anh thật ngắn gọn, súc tích và ý nghĩa nhất nhé. Chúc các bạn có những giây phút vui vẻ bên gia đình và người thân đón một cái Tết 2018 thật ấm cúng và hạnh phúc nhé.

Dạy bé chúc Tết ông bà, người thân chúc mừng năm mới

Dạy bé chúc Tết ông bà, người thân chúc mừng năm mới

Tết cổ truyền dân tộc đang đến rất gần rồi và bạn đã dạy bé chúc Tết ông bà, người thân để vừa giúp bé hiểu thêm được về ý nghĩa thiêng liêng của ngày Tết cũng như có ứng xử lễ độ, ngoan ngoãn đúng mực khi gặp mọi người chưa. Cùng tham khảo bài viết dưới đây để có cách dạy bé chúc Tết ông bà hữu ích nhất nhé.

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Từ khóa:   chúc tết bằng tiếng anh chúc mừng năm mới bằng tiếng anh lời chúc tết bằng tiếng anh lời chúc tết đối tác bằng tiếng anh chúc mừng năm mới bằng tiếng anh

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