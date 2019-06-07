Gửi những lời yêu thương đến người yêu bằng tiếng Anh hay nhất

Every day is a new day to love you and be loved by you. I’ll never give up on the person that makes me smile for no reason. I’ll never give up on you. Promise me to do just the same.

***

Your soul is like outer space: so large and so mysterious. I believe that true love is a special connection of two souls and I really wish I could be the astronaut who would discover all the secrets you hide.

***

You are my bridge to happiness. You’re my tower that lifts me into heaven. You are my castle that protects me from sorrows. And sure, there is no doubt that you are a genius creation of a very talented architecture.

***

I’m here to heal all you wounds and make you happy. I won’t ever let you down or make you cry. Trust me. And if you ever want me to leave, I’ll leave. Because the only thing that matters is your well-being. Just know that.

***

You are like a rainbow: so many colors and shadows. You always make me admire you. Nature has created you so beautiful, and sometimes I doubt if I am a good match for you.

Meeting you was like an answer to a prayer, I became happier, my heart always feels good, I feel good, and I know for sure, you feel good as well.

***

There are so many roads to walk and so many people to meet, but of all the roads that exist I had chosen the one where I met you – the most amazing person in the world. I believe, it’s fate and together we will fulfill our destiny and become happy.

***

Sometimes I wish to become your favorite cup, so you could touch and hold me in your beautiful arms every day. Sometimes I wish to become your favorite blanket, so I could make you feel cozy and warm. Sometimes I wish to become your guardian angel to protect your from evil and sorrows.

***

Just so you know, I’m madly in love with you.

***

Counting the hours until we’re together again.

***

I can’t focus today, and I blame it on you. Because I can’t stop thinking about you.

***

Tell me how you’ll kiss me when I see you tonight.

***

Every time I think about you, my heart dances.

***

It was hard to get out of bed this morning, because I just want to hold you forever.

***

A friendly reminder that you bring so much joy into my life, and I love you for it.

***

I want to say I love you in a thoroughly non-corny way, but nothing comes to mind, so let me just say this: I love you.

***

You are beautiful, sexy, and cute, all at the same time.

***

Plans for the weekend? You, me, cuddling for 48 hours straight?

Gửi lời yêu thương, tin nhắn, lời chúc bằng tiếng Anh cho bạn gái, vợ



Bổ sung bí kíp thả thính với những lời yêu thương bằng tiếng Anh

The best part of my day is your smile.

***

Being with you is the easiest choice I have ever made, and I’m so lucky I get to make it every day.

***

I love you more every day.

***

I love your honesty, your passion, your resilience, your courage, your partnership, and your smile.

***

As we grow separately, we also grow together, and it’s truly a privilege.

***

You’re my soulmate, my best friend, my partner, and my confidante. Thank you for that.

***

I want to be your favorite hello and your hardest goodbye.

***

Your smile takes my breath away. It took my breath away on the day we met, on our wedding day, today, and every day in between.

***

Thank you for teaching me what marrying your best friend means.

***

I wish every day you could see yourself the way I see you. Because I see you as absolutely perfect.

***

When I put my arms around you, I never want to let you go.

***

My life was black and white until you came in and added color.

Gửi lời yêu thương, tin nhắn lời chúc bằng tiếng Anh cho bạn trai, chồng

I feel safest and happiest when I’m in your arms.

***

I choose you every day, and I’m so lucky you choose me, too.

***

I didn’t know what marrying your best friend meant until I met you.

***

You’re my first thought every morning and my last thought before I go to sleep.

***

You inspire a love in me that I never knew was possible.

***

I can’t wait to come home to you tonight.

***

I am so lucky to have you by my side today, tomorrow, and forever.

***

You make my heart soar, my mind race, and my lips form a perfect smile.

***

There are a million ways to say how much I love you that I truly don’t know where to start.

Hướng dẫn cách viết thư gửi lời yêu thương cho bạn trai, người yêu, chồng bằng tiếng Anh

Thank you for lifting me up when I’m at my best and my worst. I promise to always return the favor. (Then reflect on times when you have each pushed each other to be better, or been there for each other.)

Dịch: Cảm ơn anh vì đã động viên và chia sẻ bên em khi thành công cũng như những lúc tồi tệ nhất. Em hứa sẽ mãi sát cánh bên anh như anh đã bên em (Chia sẻ thêm về những lần hai bạn khích lệ cùng nhau cố gắng tốt hơn vì nhau).

There are a million words to describe our love, but let’s start with this one: everlasting. (Then give a few other words that describe your love and explain why.)

Dịch: Có một triệu từ để mô tả tình yêu của chúng ta, nhưng hãy bắt đầu với từ này: Mãi mãi. (Sau đó đưa ra một vài từ khác mô tả tình yêu của hai bạn và giải thích lý do tại sao.)

I’ll take care of you, and you’ll take care of me. (Discuss your partnership and how you appreciate being there for each other 50/50.)

Dịch: Em sẽ chăm sóc anh và anh quan tâm em. Thể hiện sự cảm kích và ấn tượng trước sự quan tâm của hai người với nhau ra sao

I want to explore your eyes, the curves of your face, and the pout of your lips forever. (Tell him what else you want to explore.)

Dịch: Em yêu đôi mắt anh, khuôn mặt anh và cái bĩu môi của anh mãi mãi. Nói thêm cho anh ấy biết bạn muốn yêu và khám phá gì trên cơ thể anh ấy nữa.

I’d say you’re my dream come true, but that would be an understatement. (Explain why he’s better than a “dream come true” or a “prince charming.”)

Dịch: Anh chính là giấc mơ đã thành hiện thực của em, nhưng anh còn tuyệt vời hơn cả giấc mơ mà em đã tưởng tượng. Giải thích thêm tại sao anh ấy còn tuyệt vời hơn cả giấc mơ hay tuyệt hơn cả một chàng hoàng tử ấm áp.

Hướng dẫn bạn trai cách viết thư gửi lời yêu thương cho bạn gái, người yêu, vợ bằng tiếng Anh

I love who you are, I love who you were, I love who you are becoming. (Then add a sentence about her in the past, present, and future.

Dịch: Anh yêu em vì em là chính em, anh yêu con người em. Thêm miêu tả cô ấy trong quá khứ, hiện tại và tương lai)

I get lost in your eyes, I feel safe in your touch. (Then explain how she moves each one of your senses.)

Dịch: Anh say mê ánh mắt em, thật bình yên với từng cái chạm của em. Giải thích thêm cô ấy tác động tới từng giác quan và cảm xúc của bạn như thế nào.

You are beautiful when you wake, beautiful before your hair is brushed, beautiful at work, beautiful when you’re all dressed up, and beautiful on the couch in sweatpants. (Add examples of when her beauty mesmerizes you.)

Em lúc nào cũng xinh đẹp. Em đẹp khi vừa tỉnh dậy, đẹp khi chải tóc, đang làm việc em vẫn đẹp, đẹp khi em ăn mặc lộng lẫy cũng như khi mặc đồ ngủ ngồi trên ghế dài ở nhà. (Tự thêm ví dụ về sự xinh đẹp của cô ấy trong trí nhớ của bạn)

You touch every part of my life. (Name a few parts of your life that she has changed for the better.)

Dịch: Em là một phần cuộc sống không thể tách rời. Thêm những kỉ niệm cô ấy thay đổi tích cực cuộc sống của bạn ra sao.

P.S. I hope you feel beautiful today. (You can also say “I hope you feel as beautiful as you did when ___, and then fill in the blank.)

Tái bút: Anh hy vọng em cảm thấy xinh đẹp ngày hôm nay. (Bạn cũng có thể nói rằng Anh hy vọng em cảm thấy xinh đẹp như khi ___, và sau đó điền vào chỗ trống.)

Quotes tình yêu tiếng Anh gửi cho bạn gái - Romantic Quotes for Love Letters for Her



Tổng hợp lời yêu thương gửi người yêu bằng tiếng Anh

“We were together. I forget the rest.” - Walt Whitman

***

“Soul meets soul on lovers' lips.” - Percy Bysshe Shelley

***

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.” - Maya Angelou

***

“Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.” - Nicholas Sparks

***

“I loved her and I loved no one else and we had a lovely magic time while we were alone.” - Ernest Hemingway

***

“You are my today and all of my tomorrows.“ - Leo Christopher

***

“When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance.“ - John Lennon

***

“Love makes you want to be better. But maybe love, real love, also gives you permission to just be the…[person] you are.” - Gillian Flynn

***

"Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." - Katharine Lee Bates

***

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.” - Alfred Tennyson

***

“People say they find love, as if it were an object hidden by a rock. But love takes many forms, and it is never the same for any man and woman.” - Mitch Albom

***

“You’re the greatest risk I’ve ever taken. And the greatest reward.” - Sylvia Day

***

“True love stories never have endings.” - Richard Bach

***

"All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love." - Leo Tolstoy

***

“To love another person is to see the face of God.” - Victor Hugo

***

“Lovers are patient and know that the moon needs time to become full.” - Rumi

***

“If you live to be 100, I want to live to be 100 minus one day so I never have to live without you." - A. A. Milne

***

“I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart).” – E.E. Cummings

***

“You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope…I have loved none but you.” - Jane Austen

***

“I have died every day waiting for you; darling, don’t be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you for a thousand more.” - Christina Perri​​​​​​

***

“I love you the more in that I believe you had liked me for my own sake and for nothing else.” - John Keats

***

“You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” - Margaret Mitchell

***

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” - Zora Neale Hurston

Câu nói tình yêu bằng tiếng Anh hay cho bạn trai - Romantic Quotes for Love Letters for Him



Tin nhắn tình yêu bằng tiếng Anh

“It was one of those fine little love stories that can make you smile in your sleep at night.” - Hunter Thompson

***

“We loved with a love that was more than love.” - Edgar Allen Poe

***

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Suess

***

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person, and we are finally home." - Stephanie Perkins

***

“Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear.” - John Lennon

***

“I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” - Roy Croft

***

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Emily Bronte

***

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride.” - Pablo Neruda

***

“To love is to burn, to be on fire.” - Jane Austen

***

“I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.” - Mother Teresa

***

“Where there is love there is life.” - Mahatma Gandhi

***

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” - David Viscott

***

"At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." - Plato

***

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” - Nora Ephron

***

“We would be together and have our books and at night be warm in bed together with the windows opens and the stars bright.” - Ernest Hemingway

***

“The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in.” - Mitch Albom

***

“Love me when I least deserve it, because that’s when I really need it.” - Swedish Proverb

***

“You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are.” - Melissa Etheridge

***

“You and I, it’s as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.” - Boris Pasternak

***

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

***

“I remember who I am when I’m with you.” - Nicole Christie

***

“All I’ve ever wanted was to be near you.” - Shannon Hale

***

“You are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing.” - E.E. Cummings

***

“No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.“ - Diana Peterfreund

***

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” - Paulo Coehlo

***

“Love is a game that two can play and both win.” - Eva Gabor

***

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.“ - Aristotle

Người ấy là một người đặc biệt và cách đặc biệt nào để cho cảm xúc của bạn hơn là gửi những lời yêu thương ngọt ngào đến người yêu bằng tiếng Anh? Hâm nóng tình cảm và kết quả nhận được sẽ là một bí ẩn thú vị mà ai cũng muốn khám phá.