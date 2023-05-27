Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6

Thế giới 27/05/2023 18:43

Xét về phim ảnh, có lẽ tựa đề được mong đợi nhất từ Netflix là 'Extraction 2,' phần tiếp theo của bộ phim hành động ly kỳ năm 2020 với sự tham gia của Chris Hemsworth.

Mùa thứ tư và cuối cùng của bộ phim hài kịch dành cho thiếu niên "Never Have I Ever" của Mindy Kaling cũng sẽ ra mắt vào tháng tới vào ngày 8 tháng 6. Vào cùng ngày đó, bộ phim pháp lý "Suits" của Mỹ cũng sẽ được thêm vào dịch vụ phát trực tuyến Netflix.

Xét về phim ảnh, có lẽ tựa đề được mong đợi nhất từ Netflix là "Extraction 2," phần tiếp theo của bộ phim hành động ly kỳ năm 2020 với sự tham gia của Chris Hemsworth. Bộ phim dựa trên tiểu thuyết đồ họa "Ciudad" của Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González và Eric Skillman, với Russo viết kịch bản chuyển thể cho phim.

Đối với những bộ phim gây tiếng vang không do Netflix sản xuất, bộ phim truyền hình năm 2022 “To Leslie” – đã trở thành chủ đề gây tranh cãi xung quanh đề cử Giải Oscar của ngôi sao Andrea Riseborough – sẽ tham gia dịch vụ phát trực tuyến vào ngày 1 tháng 6.

Xem danh sách đầy đủ các bộ phim và chương trình tháng 4 bên dưới.

1 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 1
Bộ phim A Beautiful Life. Ảnh: Netflix

“THE DAYS” (Netflix Series)

“A Beautiful Life” (Netflix Film)

“LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising” (Netflix Family)

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Bruce Almighty”

“The Choice”

“Dear John”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Dune”

“End of Days”

“Forever My Girl”

“Funny People”

“Groundhog Day”

“Hook”

“How High”

“The Italian Job”

“Jarhead”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

“Kicking & Screaming”

“The Kingdom”

“Magic Mike”

“Mean Girls”

“The Mick” (Phần 1-2)

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“Muster Dogs”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang”

“The Ring”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Stuart Little”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Surf’s Up”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“To Leslie”

“We’re the Millers”

2 tháng 6

“Manifest” (Phần 4, Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Missed Connections” (Netflix Film)

“Rich in Love 2” (Netflix Film)

“Scoop” (Netflix Series)

“Valeria” (Phần 3, Netflix Series)

5 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 2
Ben 10. Ảnh: Netflix

“Barracuda Queens” (Netflix Series)

“Ben 10” (Phần 1 - 4)

“Living”

6 tháng 6

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” (Tập 4, Netflix Family)

7 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 3
Serie Love Is Blind: Brazil. Ảnh: Netflix

 “Arnold” (Phim tài liệu của Netflix)

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” (mùa 3, Netflix Series)

8 tháng 6

“Never Have I Ever” (mùa 4, Netflix Series)

“Tour de France: Unchained” (phim tài liệu của Netflix)

9 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 4
This World Can’t Tear Me Down. Ảnh: Netflix

“A Lot Like Love”

“Bloodhounds” (Netflix Series)

“Human Resources” (Mùa 2, Netflix Series)

“The Playing Card Killer” (phim tài liệu của Netflix)

“Tex Mex Motors” (Netflix Series)

“This World Can’t Tear Me Down” (Netflix Series)

“The Wonder Weeks” (Netflix Film)

“You Do You” (Netflix Film)

12 tháng 6

 “Dunkirk”

“Tom and Jerry Tales” (Phần 1-2)

13 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 5
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact. Ảnh: Netflix

 14 tháng 6

“Forged in Fire” (Phần 8)

“Married at First Sight” (Phần 13)

“Our Planet II” (Phim tài liệu Netflix )

“The Surrogacy” (Netflix Series)

15 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 6
“Cold Case Files” (Mùa 2). Ảnh: Netflix 

“Cold Case Files” (Mùa 2)

16 tháng 6

 “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” (phim Anime trên Netflix)

“Extraction 2” (Netflix Film)

17 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 7
King the Land. Ảnh: Netflix

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Mùa 19)

“King the Land” (Netflix Series)

“See You in My 19th Life” (Netflix Series)

“Suits” (Mùa 1-8)

19 tháng 6

“My Little Pony: The Movie”

“Not Quite Narwhal” (Netflix Family)

“Take Care of Maya” (phim tài liệu Netflix)

20 tháng 6

"85 South: Ghetto Legends”

21 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 8
The UnXplained with William Shatner. Ảnh: Netflix

“Break Point” (Phần 2, phim tài liệu Netflix)

“The UnXplained with William Shatner” (Phần 2)

22 tháng 6

“Devil’s Advocate” (Netflix Series)

“Glamorous” (Netflix Series)

“Let’s Get Divorced” (Netflix Series)

“Skull Island” (Netflix Series)

“Sleeping Dog” (Netflix Series)

23 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 9
Make Me Believe. Ảnh: Netflix

 “Catching Killers” (phần 3, phim tài liệu Netflix)

“iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” (Netflix Film)

“King of Clones” (phim tài liệu Netflix)

“Make Me Believe” (Netflix Film)

“On the Line: The Richard Williams Story”

“The Perfect Find” (Netflix Film)

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” (Phần 3, Netflix Family)

26 tháng 6

“The Imitation Game”

28 tháng 6

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 10
Run Rabbit Run. Ảnh: Netflix

“Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate” (phim tài liệu Netflix)

“Hoarders” (Phần 13)

“Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators” (phim tài liệu Netflix)

“Run Rabbit Run” (Netflix Film)

29 tháng 6

″Ōoku: The Inner Chambers” (phim Anime Netflix)

“The Witcher” (Phần 3, Volume 1, Netflix Series)

30 tháng 7

“Alone” (Phần 9)

“Is It Cake, Too?!” (Netflix Series)

“Nimona” (Netflix Film)

“Tayo The Little Bus” (Phần 5)

Date TBA

Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6 - Ảnh 11
Celebrity. Ảnh: Netflix

“Black Mirror” (Phần 6, Netflix Series)

“Celebrity” (Netflix Series)

“Delete” (Netflix Series)

 

Xem thêm
