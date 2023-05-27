Cập nhật danh mục phim và chương trinh truyền hình sẽ phát hành trên Netflix vào tháng 6

Mùa thứ tư và cuối cùng của bộ phim hài kịch dành cho thiếu niên "Never Have I Ever" của Mindy Kaling cũng sẽ ra mắt vào tháng tới vào ngày 8 tháng 6. Vào cùng ngày đó, bộ phim pháp lý "Suits" của Mỹ cũng sẽ được thêm vào dịch vụ phát trực tuyến Netflix.

Xét về phim ảnh, có lẽ tựa đề được mong đợi nhất từ Netflix là "Extraction 2," phần tiếp theo của bộ phim hành động ly kỳ năm 2020 với sự tham gia của Chris Hemsworth. Bộ phim dựa trên tiểu thuyết đồ họa "Ciudad" của Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González và Eric Skillman, với Russo viết kịch bản chuyển thể cho phim.