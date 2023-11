Hình ảnh Kim Duyên xuất hiện chính thức trên trang voting của Miss Universe, 'chặt đẹp' các đối thủ nặng ký khác

Cụ thể, thông tin và hình ảnh của các thí sinh tham gia Miss Universe đồng loạt được đăng tải trên trang voting của Miss Universe. Đại diện Việt Nam – Kim Duyên xuất hiện với nhan sắc vô cùng nổi bật cùng với đoạn giới thiệu ngắn về bản thân: “Kim Duyen is a young woman with confidence, energy, and aspirations inside her heart and soul. As a strong advocate, she wants to inspire every young woman and girl to believe in their inner power and education. Since 2019, Kim Duyen has proudly co-founded the Spreading the Love foundation which aims to assist disadvantaged students to continue pursuing education dreams. She also holds various roles in the community activities in healthcare, including HIV/AIDS program and environment. In 2021, she is humbled to join the COVID-19 youth task force to support medical professionals in the fight against the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh. Kim Duyen is known as an ambassador of Vietnam Solar Energy Park in which she uses her voice to promote environmentally sustainable energy.